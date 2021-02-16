LINCOLN — Donald G. Miller, 84, of Lincoln passed away on February 15, 2021 at Timber Creek Assisted Living, Lincoln.

Don was born January 5, 1937 in Lincoln, IL, the son of Alvin and Ruth Miller (Wiemer) of Burton View. He married Rose Marie Bartman on September 5, 1959 in Emden. Rose passed away October 6, 2016. Their 57 years of marriage was an inspiration to the entire family. Don was blessed with three children: Debra (Dennis) Ramlow, Bart (Lana) Miller both of Lincoln, Karen (Dennis) Kunken of Greenview; five grandchildren: Adam (Cara) Ramlow; Amy (Dr. Brian) Hamel; Jeremy (Karrie) Kunken; Matthew (Jessica) Kunken; Brandon Miller; six great grandchildren: Colton and McKenna Kunken, Kasen and Kinzlee Kunken, Noah (Paulie) Hamel and Brandon's son Brayson.

Don was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Don graduated from New Holland High School, got his degree from the U of I and returned to New Holland where he taught Ag for 28 years as well as being the FFA Advisor. In 1988 NHM consolidated with Lincoln where he finished his career and retired in 1995. Don received his State Farmer Degree in 1954, Honorary State Farmer in 1982 and his Honorary American Farm Degree in 1988. Don was so proud of all his students, he had 40 State Farmers and won the Section Land-Use 24 years and so many of his students who continued in the Ag field.