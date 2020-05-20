Donald Hedding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Donald D. Hedding, 89, of Normal, passed away Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at Heritage Health, Normal.

A private family burial will take place at a later date in Wisconsin. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was born Aug. 13, 1930, in Stoughton, Wis., a son of Albert and Anna Eddingsaas Hedding. He married Wanda Moser on April 18, 1953, recently celebrating 67 beautiful years of marriage.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Kurt (Peggy) Hedding, Des Moines, Iowa; Karl (Berni) Hedding, Bloomington; a daughter-in-law, Jan Hedding, Billings, Mo.; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Birkle, Madison, Wis.

He was preceded in death by a son, Kris Hedding; a great-grandson, Titus Hedding; and his brother, Albert Hedding.

Don was an Army veteran, serving at a U.S. Army Aid Station in South Korea during the Korean War. He enjoyed a long career in insurance, retiring from the Lutheran Brotherhood in 1991 as a senior vice president. Don loved to travel and was a wonderful family man.

