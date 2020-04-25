Donald Hildebrand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville attorney Donald D. Hildebrand passed on April 14, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., at the age of 91.
Don was born Aug. 9, 1928, in Emden, to Ethel Pauline Wiemer Hildebrand and Henry John Hildebrand. After attending public schools in Emden, he graduated with a B.A in liberal arts from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, in 1950. Don began law school at Vanderbilt University and after his second year, he entered the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Don served in the Adjutant General Corps and after an honorable discharge, he reentered Vanderbilt Law School where he graduated in 1955. He was employed by State Farm Insurance Company for several years and in 1964 was a founder of the firm Lester, Hildebrand, Nolan Porter and Mondelli.
Don was recognized as a man of many talents and interests. In 1972 he served as state commander of the Tennessee American Legion and during that year he also had one of the first talk shows on WLAC called “Conservative Viewpoint.” In 1973 he was the Republican candidate for the Tennessee Supreme Court.
As a member of the Eisenhower Foundation “People to People” program, Don traveled to Russia, South Africa, China, Vietnam, Australia, Egypt, and other countries on their mission. He also traveled to over 100 other countries and has been to all continents, including Antarctica.
Don was a lifelong lover of music and was an organizer in a Nashville Lawyers orchestra as well as another local orchestra known as “The Established.” He played multiple instruments, but his greatest love and talent was for the saxophone.
Don was a life member of the Legion of Honor unit of the Al Menah Shrine Temple. He was a lifelong Mason, a 32nd-degree Consistory Mason, and of the Shrine.
Don served for 10 years as the chairman of the National American Legion Military Affairs committee. In 1988 he was commander of Nashville Foreign Legion Post 5.
For 10 years Don was a colonel in the Tennessee State Guard and was the State Guard judge advocate, then the adjutant general, and finally the State Guard inspector general.
Don served four terms as a board member of Community Access Television having been appointed by Mayors Purcell and Bredesen. He hosted and produced a legal talk show for over 20 years called “Law: Cases and Comment.”
In addition to being a public servant and accomplished musician, Don was a published author. Don wrote a historical novel published in 2006 titled “The Community House” about growing up in his beloved Emden.
Don was a longtime member of Belmont United Methodist Church where he served in the choir, as a Sunday school teacher, class president, and as a member of the administrative board. He also regularly attended services at Belle Meade Methodist Church.
Don is survived by his wife, Ladye Grace Sandefur; stepdaughter, Melissa Hamilton; two brothers, Robert L. Hildebrand, Glen Ellyn, and Larry D. Hildebrand, Morton; three nephews, Robert J. Hildebrand, Wheaton; Brandon D. Hildebrand, Mackinaw; and Brent A. Hildebrand, Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Don was preceded in death by Jewell Hildebrand, his wife of over 49 years, and his niece Rebecca J. Vincens of Wheaton. Don will be interred next to Jewell at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with arrangements handled by Mount Olivet Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Belmont United Methodist Church in Nashville Tenn. The family of Don Hildebrand wishes to thank the dedicated staff of Brookdale Belle Meade as well as Adoration Hospice for all of their love and care over the years and during his final days.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.