Donald Hildebrand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville attorney Donald D. Hildebrand passed on April 14, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn., at the age of 91.

Don was born Aug. 9, 1928, in Emden, to Ethel Pauline Wiemer Hildebrand and Henry John Hildebrand. After attending public schools in Emden, he graduated with a B.A in liberal arts from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, in 1950. Don began law school at Vanderbilt University and after his second year, he entered the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Don served in the Adjutant General Corps and after an honorable discharge, he reentered Vanderbilt Law School where he graduated in 1955. He was employed by State Farm Insurance Company for several years and in 1964 was a founder of the firm Lester, Hildebrand, Nolan Porter and Mondelli.

Don was recognized as a man of many talents and interests. In 1972 he served as state commander of the Tennessee American Legion and during that year he also had one of the first talk shows on WLAC called “Conservative Viewpoint.” In 1973 he was the Republican candidate for the Tennessee Supreme Court.

As a member of the Eisenhower Foundation “People to People” program, Don traveled to Russia, South Africa, China, Vietnam, Australia, Egypt, and other countries on their mission. He also traveled to over 100 other countries and has been to all continents, including Antarctica.