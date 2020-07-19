PONTIAC - Donald Jerold Ries of Pontiac, IL, died at 4:21 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home. He was 89.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24th at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Adam Cesarek officiating. Burial will follow the services at St. Mary's Cemetery.Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 3:30p.m.
Don was born July 11, 1931, in Oak Park, IL, the son of Jerold and Violet Ries. He married Barbara Ann Grimm on October 8, 1955, in Bellwood, IL. Barb preceded him in death on February 10, 2012.
He is survived by 9 children, 4 children-in-laws, 18 grandchildren, 4 grandchildren-in-laws, and 8 great grandchildren. Descending by child's family are: Don Ries of Corona, CA, (wife Sherry and child Mike and wife Katie); Therese Scott Snyder of Pontiac, IL, (husband Denny, children Chad Scott, wife Carly, and child Luca; Cory Scott and child Austin; Miranda Scott Mabe and children Dylan, Dana, and David; and Abby Vietti, husband Mario, and child Maverick); Joe Ries of Chicago, IL, (wife Kyra, children Alexis and Danielle Ries, and Raymond and Austin Neff); Tom Ries of McFarland, WI, (wife Patty and child Logan Ries); Mary Pinard of Weare, NH, (child Micah Pinard); Nancy Verdun of Pontiac, IL, (children Nathan, Noah, and Bryan Worby); John Ries of Grainger, IN; Jim Ries of Pontiac, IL; and Jane Ries of Santa Rosa, CA, (children Alex Rasmussen, wife Jordan and children Elena and another on the way; and Katie, Sofia, and Elise Rasmussen).
He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Pontiac where he ushered for over (40) years. He volunteered in the Pontiac Township High School sports programs for (35) years and was the Cub Master in the Boy Scouts of America in Pontiac and the surrounding areas. Don relocated his family to Pontiac and was instrumental in opening Interlake Steel facility where he worked in Sales and Service for (44) years, retiring in 1993. He loved model railroading, classic cars, traveling but mostly, his social outings with his network of dear friends. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his love to tease.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmartinmemorial.com.
