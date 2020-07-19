Donald Jerold Ries

He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Pontiac where he ushered for over (40) years. He volunteered in the Pontiac Township High School sports programs for (35) years and was the Cub Master in the Boy Scouts of America in Pontiac and the surrounding areas. Don relocated his family to Pontiac and was instrumental in opening Interlake Steel facility where he worked in Sales and Service for (44) years, retiring in 1993. He loved model railroading, classic cars, traveling but mostly, his social outings with his network of dear friends. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his love to tease.