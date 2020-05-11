Donald Patterson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

PONTIAC — Donald R. Patterson, 92, of Pontiac, died at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday (May 6, 2020).

Private family services will be held at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, with the Rev. Tom Goodell officiating. Burial will be in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. Memorials in Don's name may be made the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac.

Don was born May 15, 1927, in Pontiac, a son of Clem H. and Ada E. Mossberger Patterson. He married Elizabeth Anne Verdun on July 9, 1955, in Dwight. She survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are one son, Donald L. (Hanna) Patterson, Honolulu, Hawaii; two daughters, Cynthia Patterson, Pontiac, and Cheri (John) Dozier, Quincy; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Christian) Ritter; Emily (Dave) Samuels; Valerie, Desiree and Jenelle Patterson; two great-grandchildren, Anna and Isabel Ritter; one nephew, Tom Patterson; and one niece, Margaret Patterson. Don was preceded in death by one daughter in infancy and one brother, Herschel Patterson.