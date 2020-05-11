Donald Patterson

PONTIAC — Donald R. Patterson, 92, of Pontiac, died at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday (May 6, 2020).
Private family services will be held at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, with the Rev. Tom Goodell officiating. Burial will be in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac. Memorials in Don's name may be made the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac.
Don was born May 15, 1927, in Pontiac, a son of Clem H. and Ada E. Mossberger Patterson. He married Elizabeth Anne Verdun on July 9, 1955, in Dwight. She survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are one son, Donald L. (Hanna) Patterson, Honolulu, Hawaii; two daughters, Cynthia Patterson, Pontiac, and Cheri (John) Dozier, Quincy; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Christian) Ritter; Emily (Dave) Samuels; Valerie, Desiree and Jenelle Patterson; two great-grandchildren, Anna and Isabel Ritter; one nephew, Tom Patterson; and one niece, Margaret Patterson. Don was preceded in death by one daughter in infancy and one brother, Herschel Patterson.
Don was a 1945 graduate of Pontiac High School. He taught school for 35 years and his last 28 years were spent teaching at Pontiac Township High School where he made an impact on several of the students' lives. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Pontiac, where he sang in the choir and was very active on several committees of the church. He was past president of the Pontiac Kiwanis Club, a member of the Retired Teachers Association and a volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club.
Don served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II, serving in the European Theatre.
