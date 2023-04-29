Nov. 4, 1930 - April 27, 2023

NORMAL — Donald Paul Swanlund, 92, of Normal, passed away April 27, 2023, and up to that point he was still cracking jokes, being "funny" and singing "yes we have no bananas" every morning he made his oatmeal!

He was born November 4, 1930, the son of Paul and Margaret (Scott) Swanlund, and grew up on a farm in LaMoille, IL. Right after he graduated from the University of Illinois in 1952, Don served in the Korean War, being discharged in August 1954. He was so happy to be home from the war and right away married the love of his life, Beverly Schwingle, on October 16, 1954.

Don worked at Farm Bureau as an assistant farm advisor in Rockford and then for FS/Growmark in various positions until retiring in 1986. He then continued seed merchandising consulting until 1993.

Don was very caring and giving of his time volunteering on the planning commission at Town of Normal, Chairman of development of the Senior Center, numerous committees and activities in his church, and Center for Hope Food Pantry.

Don enjoyed many activities including golfing, woodworking, travel, avid Cubs and Bears fan, and ISU basketball and football. He also LOVED playing any and all games, especially Phase 10, with his kids and grandkids. He had quite the knack for winning and a friendly competitive spirit!

Surviving Don is his wife of 68 years Bev; his children: Randy (Karen) Swanlund, Pigeon Forge, TN, Terry (Sue) Swanlund, Bloomington, Becky Todd, Fort Collins, CO, Shelly (Jeff) Zobrist, Normal; grandchildren: Amy (Geno) Flori, Callie (Jeremy Tackett) Swanlund, Sarah (Dave Armstrong) Swanlund, Travis (Chelsea) Todd, Dan Swanlund, Jared (Samantha) Todd, Elizabeth Swanlund, Ashley Zobrist, Austin (Annika) Zobrist; along with ten great-grandchildren!

Don was preceded in death by his parents, brother Scott and son in law Brit Todd.

Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Church, Normal, IL, or Marcfirst in Bloomington; or even do a kind thing for someone else just like Don would have done!

There will be a private family service held at Heartland Church, Normal and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

