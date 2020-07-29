Donald R. Bradford

WILDWOOD, Florida — Donald R. Bradford of Wildwood, Florida, died Sunday (July 26, 2020) at home with family by his side.

He was born April 20, 1939, the son of William and Zelma Bradford.

He is survived by wife, Agnes Bradford; three children, Shellie (Joe) Morrow, Jeanna (William) Mullins, and Brian Sylvester; four grandchildren, Sara (Benjamin) Hensen, Aaron (Ashley) Garriott, Josh (Jenny) Valeu, and Tessa Valeu; seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Franklin Bradford; and his Boston terrier, Duke.

