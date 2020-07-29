× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILDWOOD, Florida — Donald R. Bradford of Wildwood, Florida, died Sunday (July 26, 2020) at home with family by his side.

He was born April 20, 1939, the son of William and Zelma Bradford.

He is survived by wife, Agnes Bradford; three children, Shellie (Joe) Morrow, Jeanna (William) Mullins, and Brian Sylvester; four grandchildren, Sara (Benjamin) Hensen, Aaron (Ashley) Garriott, Josh (Jenny) Valeu, and Tessa Valeu; seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Franklin Bradford; and his Boston terrier, Duke.

