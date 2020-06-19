Donald R. Jackson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VARNA — Donald Ray Jackson, 92, of Varna, passed away peacefully Friday (Nov. 22, 1927) in Springfield, at home with his daughter and son-in-law, surrounded by love.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation and interment will take place in August at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield. Details to come.

Donald was born Nov. 22, 1927, in Chicago, to John Samuel and Alice Gaking Jackson. He is survived by his children, Daniel (Marjorie) Jackson, Kirkwood, Mo.; Thomas (Patricia) Jackson, Hazelwood, Mo.; Robert (Kathryn) Jackson, Minonk; and Amy (Thomas) Chalmers, Springfield, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his treasured wife, Margaret “Mitzi” (Kelly); his parents; brothers, Harold “Jack” and Howard “Jim”; and sister, Dolores Jackson.

Donald grew up in Chicago and graduated from the Illinois Institute of Technology and University of Missouri, Rolla. He traveled the world as an electrical engineer. He served in the Army, having been drafted during World War II and the Korean War. He and his beloved Mitzi, raised their four children in the Midwest. He retired with RedCo in Peoria, and moved to Lake Wildwood, outside of Varna.