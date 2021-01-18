EL PASO — On Sunday, January 10, 2021, Donald R. "Mac" McKinley, 73, loving father of two boys, passed away at home surrounded by his cherished pets; dogs, Buster and Ruby, and his two cats, Bob and Tom.

Don was born on October 13, 1947 in Peoria, IL to Ralph "Shorty" and Shirley J. (Underwood) McKinley. He was a graduate of Normal Community High School in 1966 and worked as a tire builder at Bridgestone/Firestone for over 30 years. On September 26, 1970, he married Adelina Rodriguez. They raised two sons, Michael and Mac in Downs, IL.

Don was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served honorably as a Navy Hospital Corpsman alongside the Marine Corps, most notably providing combat medical aid for the brave men of the 1st Marine Division, 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment in the Battle of Hiep Duc "Death Valley" (1969), for his service he earned a Purple Heart with gold star. Don supported numerous veteran's groups and causes throughout his life. He was active in the local veteran's community, American Legion Post 1150, Downs and Veterans of Foreign Wars 6026, El Paso. Don was a true American Patriot and took great pride in his time in service and in helping his fellow veterans.