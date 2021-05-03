BENSON — Donald R. Wolf, 87, of Benson, IL passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on March 27, 1934 in Benson, a son of Joseph "Sip" and Pearl (Uphoff) Wolf. He married Arlene Tallyn on January 9, 1960. She survives.

Survivors also include one son, Gary (Jean) Wolf of Minonk; three daughters: Stacy Wolf of Benson; Karla (Matt) Aeschleman; Marla (Chris) Rossman, both of Roanoke; one sister, Carol Janssen of Benson; seven grandchildren: Greg (fiancee Camille Hart) Wolf; Garrett Wolf; Matthew (Hayley) Aeschleman; Grace Aeschleman; Reed Aeschleman; Baleigh Rossman and Brynn Rossman; and one great granddaughter, Quinn Marie Aeschleman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Gene Wolf; and one sister, Shirley Patterson.

Donald worked at Kent Lumber and Coal for 17 years. He farmed for 10 years after his father-in-law passed away. He laid carpet for 30 years and worked 31 1/2 years at Caterpillar before retiring in 1998.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson, where he served three terms on the Church Council.