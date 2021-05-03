BENSON — Donald R. Wolf, 87, of Benson, IL passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at his residence.
He was born on March 27, 1934 in Benson, a son of Joseph "Sip" and Pearl (Uphoff) Wolf. He married Arlene Tallyn on January 9, 1960. She survives.
Survivors also include one son, Gary (Jean) Wolf of Minonk; three daughters: Stacy Wolf of Benson; Karla (Matt) Aeschleman; Marla (Chris) Rossman, both of Roanoke; one sister, Carol Janssen of Benson; seven grandchildren: Greg (fiancee Camille Hart) Wolf; Garrett Wolf; Matthew (Hayley) Aeschleman; Grace Aeschleman; Reed Aeschleman; Baleigh Rossman and Brynn Rossman; and one great granddaughter, Quinn Marie Aeschleman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Gene Wolf; and one sister, Shirley Patterson.
Donald worked at Kent Lumber and Coal for 17 years. He farmed for 10 years after his father-in-law passed away. He laid carpet for 30 years and worked 31 1/2 years at Caterpillar before retiring in 1998.
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson, where he served three terms on the Church Council.
Donald helped form the Benson Park Board, served on the Benson Village Council for two terms, and helped with the Benson Museum. He served on the Benson Fire Department for 46 years.
He served two years in U.S. Army from 1955-1957. Donald never met a stranger.
He loved to be outdoors, and some of his favorite pastimes included working in his garden and driving around in his Gator.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service will be held at Clayton Township Cemetery at a later date. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benson American Legion Post #112 or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson.
