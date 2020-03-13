Donald Ray Haerr
BLOOMINGTON — Donald Ray Haerr, 89, of Bloomington, passed away on Tuesday (March 10, 2020) at his residence.

He was born on March 14, 1930, in Tremont, to Samuel A. and Louise C. Geiger Haerr.

He is survived by children, Susan (Paul) Haerr Zucker; Linda R. (Rodney) Sabick; and Michael (Colleen) Haerr; grandchildren, Leslie (Cody) Sabick Walker and Rachel Sabick; and sister, Norma Welch.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wilma Pryor Haerr; three brothers; and one sister.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church, 2000 E. College Ave., Normal. Memorial donations may be made to Home Sweet Home Ministries (hshministries.org).

Service information

Mar 28
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 28, 2020
11:00AM
First Presbyterian Church
2000 E College Ave
Normal, IL 61761
