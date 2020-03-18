Donald Reum

CLINTON — Donald L. Reum, 89, of Clinton, passed away at 5:23 p.m. Monday (March 16, 2020) at Manor Court, Clinton.

Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at Memorial Park Cemetery, Clinton, with the Rev. David Dunlap officiating, and military honors following. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Christ Lutheran Church, Clinton.

Donald was born Aug. 29, 1930, in Clinton, the son of Charles A. and Mary Catherine Ernst Reum. Survivors include several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lyle Reum; and sister, Dorothy Washburn.

Donald served his country in the Army during the Korean conflict. He was chosen to be a recipient of the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., March 26, 2013. He was a member of the American Legion, Clinton. He was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church, Clinton. He was the Clinton Kiwanis club treasurer for 26 years. He was a former employee of GTE, and he retired from Calvert Funeral Homes after 20 years of service.

The family would like to extend a special thank–you to the staff at Hawthorne Inn and Manor Court and especially to Richard Kaufman, Steve Mayfield and Jim Jarman.

