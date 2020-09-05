Donald Rich

He graduated from Chatsworth High School (Chatsworth, IL) in 1984. He was a member of the National Livestock Judging Team for the United States, and he, along with his teammates, represented the US in European competitions the summer after his graduation. His livestock judging also provided him scholarships for junior college and his undergraduate education. He graduated from Lakeland Community College in Mattoon, IL and transferred to the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Education and a Master's Degree in Agricultural Economics. He then received a PhD in Finance and completed a post doc at Virginia Polytechnic and State University in Blacksburg, VA. If his wife would have let him, he would have spent another year at Virginia Tech to attain an additional Master's in Economics. Instead, they relocated to Belmont, MA, where he became an Assistant Professor of Finance at Northeastern University. He continued to teach at Northeastern as a full tenured professor, winning many awards as an outstanding instructor, until leaving to enter the corporate world at State Street Investments.