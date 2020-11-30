TOWANDA — Donald Shannon Kinsella, 67, of Towanda, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home.

He was born November 7, 1953 in Bloomington, a son of the late Martin and Louise Crose Kinsella. He married Deborah Payton on May 1, 1976 and she survives in Towanda.

Also surviving are two sons: J.R. Kinsella (U.S. Marine Corps Veteran) and Nate (Amanda) Kinsella; three grandchildren: Ollie, Finn and Owen Kinsella; five siblings: Lee Kinsella (U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran), Ellen (Joe) McCoy, Linda (Jim) Manuel, Paul Kinsella (U.S. Army 20 Year Veteran), and Pixie Clemons; and his best friend and uncle, Don Crose.

Shannon was preceded in death by his son, Travis Kinsella and an older brother, Fred Kinsella (U.S. Army Vietnam Era Veteran).

Shannon was retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation where he had worked as a Highway Maintenance Technician for 30 years. Shannon had more friends than most, and would always be of assistance to anyone who needed it. Shannon's life revolved around his family and he always put their needs first.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Kinsella Family in care of Debbie Kinsella.

Shannon has been cremated and A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.