TOWANDA — Donald Shannon Kinsella, 67, of Towanda, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home.
He was born November 7, 1953 in Bloomington, a son of the late Martin and Louise Crose Kinsella. He married Deborah Payton on May 1, 1976 and she survives in Towanda.
Also surviving are two sons: J.R. Kinsella (U.S. Marine Corps Veteran) and Nate (Amanda) Kinsella; three grandchildren: Ollie, Finn and Owen Kinsella; five siblings: Lee Kinsella (U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran), Ellen (Joe) McCoy, Linda (Jim) Manuel, Paul Kinsella (U.S. Army 20 Year Veteran), and Pixie Clemons; and his best friend and uncle, Don Crose.
Shannon was preceded in death by his son, Travis Kinsella and an older brother, Fred Kinsella (U.S. Army Vietnam Era Veteran).
Shannon was retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation where he had worked as a Highway Maintenance Technician for 30 years. Shannon had more friends than most, and would always be of assistance to anyone who needed it. Shannon's life revolved around his family and he always put their needs first.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Kinsella Family in care of Debbie Kinsella.
Shannon has been cremated and A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.