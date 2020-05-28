Donald Stone Jr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Donald Leroy Stone Jr., 64, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Monday (May 25, 2020) at OSF Richard L. Owen Hospice Home, Peoria.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be in the Janesville Cemetery. The Barkley Funeral Chapel, Toledo, is assisting the family.

Donald was born Aug. 26, 1955, in Chicago, to Donald Leroy and Isabel Howard Stone. Surviving is a daughter, Danielle (Martell) Cail, Bloomington; sister, Debbie (Rick) Toole, Ridge Manor, Fla.; and two grandchildren, Arielle and Gabrielle Cail; along with a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews that he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dennis.

Donald was a used car salesman for many years. He attended the Compass Church in Bloomington and was a longtime member of the Vineyard Christian Fellowship in Bloomington.

Don was well-known for his special talents in arts, paintings and sketches. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Compass Church, 4114 Oakland Ave., Bloomington, IL 61704. Condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.