Donald "Wayne" Niewold

Wayne served in the United States Army 1952-1954 serving in Korea as a 1st Lieutenant 1953-54 as Operations and Maintenance Officer of the 54th Heavy Truck Company. This company moved all of the POWs of both North and South Korea to the Rail Head during repatriation.

In 1952 he joined New Holland Masonic Lodge #741 then transferred to the Paxton Masonic Lodge #416 in 1979. He served on the Paxton Masonic Temple Board and did Masonic Funeral Service for 50 years for 94 brothers.

Wayne taught a Veterans class at Lincoln High School. He served on the Paxton School Board during the high school construction. He also served on the steering committee and first Board of Trustees at Parkland College.

He was a member of the Paxton Masonic Lodge #416, Ford Chapter #113, Paxton Council #29, Mt. Olivet Commandery #38, Holder of York Cross of Honor, Danville Consistory and Ansar Shrine, East Central Illinois York Rite College #81 where he received the Order of the Purple Cross, Allied Masonic Degrees #356, and a 50-year member of Eastern Star, being Worthy Patron 14 times and a 50-year member of White Shrine of Jerusalem.