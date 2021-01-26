LODA — Donald "Wayne" Niewold, 92 of Loda, passed away at 9:23 a.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services are pending at Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton.
Wayne was born August 28, 1928 in New Holland the son of Margaret "Josephine" Niewold Knudsen and stepson of Chris Knudsen. He married Grace "Janet" Weaver on August 29, 1954 in Paxton. She survives.
Along with his wife, Janet, he is survived by three children, Jim (Robin) Niewold, Doug (Deana) Niewold and Grace (Brian) Funk; five grandchildren: Greg Niewold, Jessie Niewold Nguyen, Kristen Shanks Cherwa, Michelle Shanks Vaughn, Eric Funk and nine great grandchildren.
He graduated from New Holland High School in 1946 as valedictorian. He attended Illinois State University, Normal, 1946-47 and played on the freshman basketball team. He transferred to the University of Illinois and graduated with a B.S. in Agriculture in 1950; Bronze Tablet; received Reserve Commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army, was a member of Alpha Zeta & Gamma Sigma Delta Honorary Ag Fraternities, member of the FarmHouse Fraternity and a member of the livestock judging team. He received the College of Ag Alumni Award of Merit.
During his high school and college days, he did amateur photography taking family portraits, weddings and fraternity dances. He played in the summer Sunday afternoon baseball league in Logan County.
Wayne served in the United States Army 1952-1954 serving in Korea as a 1st Lieutenant 1953-54 as Operations and Maintenance Officer of the 54th Heavy Truck Company. This company moved all of the POWs of both North and South Korea to the Rail Head during repatriation.
In 1952 he joined New Holland Masonic Lodge #741 then transferred to the Paxton Masonic Lodge #416 in 1979. He served on the Paxton Masonic Temple Board and did Masonic Funeral Service for 50 years for 94 brothers.
Wayne taught a Veterans class at Lincoln High School. He served on the Paxton School Board during the high school construction. He also served on the steering committee and first Board of Trustees at Parkland College.
He was a member of the Paxton Masonic Lodge #416, Ford Chapter #113, Paxton Council #29, Mt. Olivet Commandery #38, Holder of York Cross of Honor, Danville Consistory and Ansar Shrine, East Central Illinois York Rite College #81 where he received the Order of the Purple Cross, Allied Masonic Degrees #356, and a 50-year member of Eastern Star, being Worthy Patron 14 times and a 50-year member of White Shrine of Jerusalem.
Wayne was also a 50-year member of the Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150, Past Commander and 15-year member of the firing squad. He was a member of The Federated Church, Paxton, serving as Elder, Moderator and Sunday school teacher.
He was a member of the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau. Wayne farmed and raised hogs in Ford County for 41 years. He was one of the Founders of the FILM Cooperative. He was named an Outstanding Young Farmer State Award of Illinois in 1962 by the Jaycees and was also named a Master Farmer in 1977 by Prairie Farmer Magazine.
Wayne invented, started and owned Hydra Fold Auger, Inc. and owned Power Planter, Inc. having four U.S. and four Canadian patents. He was a licensed Real Estate Broker for 41 years. He was a 4-H Club leader for 29 years; four years at New Holland (Hollanders) and 25 years for the Wall Town Club in Ford County.
He always had a witty comment or a joke to share. One of his greatest joys was seeing his life accomplishments being extended by the next generations.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital Chicago, The Federated Church, Paxton or an organization of the donor's choice. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.