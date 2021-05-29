LEROY — Donald Wayne Worthey, 81, of LeRoy, IL passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Good Samaritan-Pontiac.

Donald was born December 14, 1939, in LeRoy IL, to Hartzel and Mildred (Farrow) Worthey. He proudly served in the United States Army. Donald was married to Donna Alaine Worthey. She passed away March 5, 2009.

He is survived by his son, Douglas (Angela) Worthey; two grandchildren: Nathanial Worthey and Tabitha (Gerald Van Note) Worthey; and two great-grandchildren: Keenan and Evan Van Note.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna; and brothers and sisters.