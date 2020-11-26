Donelda "Donnie" Karr

Donnie was born March 26, 1933 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of James Mitchell and Ethel Mae (Sprinkle) Haycraft. She married Calvin B. Karr October 20, 1951 in the Wapella, IL. A longtime resident of Clinton, Donnie and Calvin raised their family and lived there for over 50 years. The Karrs loved to travel and did so most of the time by pulling a camper across the country. In addition to camping, Donnie and Calvin were avid bowlers, devoted Cub Fans and members of the Eagles Auxiliary Organization and the Christian Church of Clinton for many years. Known for her beauty shop, which she operated from her home, Donnie remained active after she retired in 2008.