CROWN POINT, Indiana — Donna Atteberry formerly of Springfield, IL passed away on November 28, 2020 in Crown Point, IN. Donna was born June 1, 1939 in Wilmington, OH, the daughter of Joel and Virginia Jones Ford. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jim Ford.

She is survived by her daughter, Ronda Trader of Springfield, IL; a son, Rodney (Cheryl) Atteberry of Crown Point, IN; two brothers: Bob Ford of Atlanta, IL and Dennis Ford of Falls City, OR; three grandchildren: David (Mandy) Trader of Edinburg, IL; Brittany (Tom) Kramer of Crown Point, IN; and Andrea (Sean) Mock of New Orleans, LA; three great grandchildren: Michael Trader of Barnesville, GA, Lincoln and Carson Kramer of Crown Point, IN; one cousin in Sterling Heights, MI; nieces and nephews.

Donna was a homemaker while on the farm. She enjoyed sewing clothes for her children. She owned and managed The Upholstery Shop for fifteen years. She later moved to Springfield and began a love affair with quilting. She traveled to see her grandchildren play sports, enjoyed many weekend trips to the Lake of the Ozarks, water skied in Havana and took many bus trips. Some of the most memorable trips were to New York City, finding her lost brother, Dennis in Oregon and the Alaskan cruise with Ronda to see glaciers, whales and to see the Northern Lights.