Donna Curry

BLOOMINGTON — Donna J. ”Boots” Curry, 85, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:03 p.m. May 29, 2020, at her home.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Rides, 4722 N. Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL 61614. The family would like to thank OSF Hospice, Bloomington, and her dedicated home caregivers.
Donna was born June 10, 1934, in Bloomington, the daughter of Wesley G. and Mattie M. Austin Orrick. She married Donald L. Curry on March 29, 1952, in Bloomington. He survives. They celebrated 68 years of marriage this year.
She is also survived by a daughter, Connie (Michael L.) Laesch, Normal; a son, Ron (Valerie) Curry, Bloomington; six grandchildren, Stephanie (Bryan) Mercado, Amy (Brad) Armstrong, Matt Laesch, Katie Curry, Lisa (Dave) Machek, Trevor (Hannah) Curry; and 10 great-grandchildren, Sam and Ben Mercado; Avery, Taylor and Jack Armstrong; Kinley and Emmie Griffin; Matthew, Max, and Mattie Machek.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Mary Lou Cochran; and one brother, Robert Orrick.
Donna was a homemaker while raising her children. Later Donna and Don owned and operated Ideal and Associates Engineering, Inc. in Bloomington for many years. She attended Wesley Methodist Church.
She was a supporter of the McLean County Historical Society, the Normal Theater, and the humane society. Some of her favorite things, in no particular order, included Frank Sinatra, “Gone With The Wind,” Billie Holiday singing “I'll be seeing you,” Kermit the Frog, black and white cows, eating out, chocolate ice cream sodas, going to the movies, Franklin Park and howling at the moon with her grandchildren.
Donna gave to her family with her love and humor. She would do anything for any one of them but never wanted anything in return.
Donna fought several health battles during her life and always came back strong. She and Don traveled to many destinations during her lifetime and enjoyed many good times.
Donna always warned her then teenage grandchildren, when leaving to drive home in a rural area; “Watch out for the deer.” This translated to: “Be careful; I love you, and I couldn't bear to lose you.” She continued that warning for the next 25 years.
