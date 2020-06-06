Donna Curry

She was a supporter of the McLean County Historical Society, the Normal Theater, and the humane society. Some of her favorite things, in no particular order, included Frank Sinatra, “Gone With The Wind,” Billie Holiday singing “I'll be seeing you,” Kermit the Frog, black and white cows, eating out, chocolate ice cream sodas, going to the movies, Franklin Park and howling at the moon with her grandchildren.

Donna gave to her family with her love and humor. She would do anything for any one of them but never wanted anything in return.

Donna fought several health battles during her life and always came back strong. She and Don traveled to many destinations during her lifetime and enjoyed many good times.

Donna always warned her then teenage grandchildren, when leaving to drive home in a rural area; “Watch out for the deer.” This translated to: “Be careful; I love you, and I couldn't bear to lose you.” She continued that warning for the next 25 years.

