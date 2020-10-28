NORMAL — Donna Fern Mallicoat, 58 of Normal, IL, formerly of Minier passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. Donna was born May 9, 1962 in Vandalia to Donald and Opal Evans Helm. They preceded her in death. Also preceding Donna in death was her step-father, Ray Sassman.

Donna treasured her family, friends, and co-workers. She was Mamaw to her grandchildren and they were her absolute pride and joy. She always spent time doing crafts with them, baking, attending their sports and school events, shopping, and spoiling them rotten. She loved spending time with her family, and traveling with them on many adventures. Donna adored both of her dogs, Brock & Brooks. She was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys & St Louis Cardinals fan. She was an amazing mom, Mamaw, sister, and friend. Donna was such a vibrant and energetic woman, sweet to everyone she met, full of laughter and silliness. Everyone who knew her loved her dearly. She will be incredibly missed.