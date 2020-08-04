× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENNEY — Donna Frances (Fitzpatrick) Coppenbarger, 85, of Kenney, passed away at 8:59 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) from complications due to Alzheimer’s.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Clinton, with Rev. Father James Henning, celebrant. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

Donna was born Sept. 22, 1934, to Joseph and Doris (Pitchford) Fitzpatrick, Waverly. She graduated from Illinois State Normal University in 1956 and taught elementary school until 1969 in Normal, Springfield, Decatur and Kenney. She married Roy Coppenbarger on June 28, 1958, and they lived in Kenney for 52 years.

She worked as the office manager of Coppenbarger Insurance in Kenney for 48 years. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and traveling with her family.