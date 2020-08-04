KENNEY — Donna Frances (Fitzpatrick) Coppenbarger, 85, of Kenney, passed away at 8:59 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 1, 2020) from complications due to Alzheimer’s.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Clinton, with Rev. Father James Henning, celebrant. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
Donna was born Sept. 22, 1934, to Joseph and Doris (Pitchford) Fitzpatrick, Waverly. She graduated from Illinois State Normal University in 1956 and taught elementary school until 1969 in Normal, Springfield, Decatur and Kenney. She married Roy Coppenbarger on June 28, 1958, and they lived in Kenney for 52 years.
She worked as the office manager of Coppenbarger Insurance in Kenney for 48 years. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and traveling with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Roy, and their daughter, Mary Coppenbarger, Bourbonnais. Also surviving are sisters Kathryn (Fred) Norman, Springfield; Margaret (Richard) Long, Pittsboro, Ind.; Marilyn Fitzpatrick, Pawnee; Michele (Michael) Thompson, Springfield; brothers Dale (Peggy), Effingham; James (Sue), Wickenburg, Ariz.; Robert “Willie” (Debbie), Alva, Okla.; Jerry, Franklin; sisters-in-law, Jean Ann Fitzpatrick, Waverly, and Carolle Fitzpatrick, Springfield, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and her longtime caregiver, Bobbi Morse of Kenney. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph and Herschel, and sisters, Dorothy and Wilma Fitzpatrick.
Memorials may be made to the Kenney Heritage Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.