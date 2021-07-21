NORMAL — Donna Jean George, 73, of Normal, formerly of Stanford, passed away at 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Sugar Creek Care Center in Normal.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or to the Stanford Rescue Squad.

Donna was born on April 28, 1948 in Bloomington, a daughter to William and Bernadine (Goetsch) George. Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her brother, aunts, uncles, and grandparents. She is survived by many cousins and dear friends.

Donna worked for State Farm Insurance as a personnel-system technician for forty years and retired in 2008. She was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington.

Online condolences and memories of Donna may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.