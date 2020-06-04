Donna Juers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Donna Lou Juers, 85, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday (June 3, 2020) in her home.

Burial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Lawndale Cemetery, Colfax. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

Donna was born Nov. 6, 1934, in Colfax, the daughter of William and Edna Munster. She married Nolan Juers on Sept. 30, 1956. in Colfax. They moved to Bloomington in 1956.

Donna worked for State Farm Insurance for 33 years, taking time off to raise her babies, until retiring in 1996, and watching her grandbabies at that time. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Bloomington.

Survivors include her husband Nolan of 63 years. He treated Donna like a princess from day one and was an excellent caregiver until the end of her life. Also surviving are their three children, Marc Juers, Bloomington; Luann Frank, Springfield; AND Marta Griffin, Bloomington; six grandchildren, Taylor Paisley (Nick), Springfield; Kelsey Frank (Terry Millburg), Auburn; Alexa Frank, Chicago; Drake Griffin, Cassidy Griffin, AND Brock Griffin, all of Bloomington; three great-grandchildren, Jack and Owen Paisley, Springfield, and Liliana Millburg, Auburn.