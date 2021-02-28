Donna L. Cross

Donna was born on September 4, 1942 in Lincoln, IL the daughter of John "Marshall" and Clara "Nadine" (Primm) Coffey. She married the love of her life: David Lynn Cross on June 23, 1962 in Emden, IL. Donna was blessed with four children: Vicki Johnson of Mt. Pulaski, Galyn Cross (deceased), Dan (Angie) Cross of Enterprise, AL, and Scott (Shane DeWitt) Cross of Springfield. She had seven grandchildren: Lily (Andrew) Ferst, David (Heather) Cross, Morgan (Nick) Peters, Paul (Emma) Cross, John Cross, Sarah (Matt) Macerelli, and Grant Johnson. She had seven great-grandchildren: Elijah Ferst; Tristan, Layton, Preston, and Colton Cross; Ellis and Norah Peters; Her sister-in-law: Anne (Richard) Burt of Minier; nephews: Gary (Melissa) and Garland (Julie) Burt; First cousins: Rex (Barb) and John (Karen) Primm; and her roommate of eight years at Lincoln Christian Village was Jean Sullivan.