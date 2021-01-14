NORMAL — Donna L. Schnittker, 83, of Normal, passed away at 7:14 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Private family services will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. A public interment service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 15, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Those in attendance are asked to practice proper social distancing. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials can be made to the ARC Activity and Recreation Center or the charity of your choice.

She was born March 19, 1937, in Bloomington, daughter of Don and Martha Elise Edgar Massie. She married Bill Schnittker on May 3, 1959 at Wesley Methodist Church in Bloomington. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are a daughter, Barbara (Jeff) Fowler, Normal; a son, Doug (Ashley) Schnittker, Bloomington; a brother, Don Massie Jr., Burbank; four grandchildren: Stacie (Curtis) Koehler, Scott (Rachel) Fowler, Mickey Schnittker, and Maggie (Steve) Perkins; and five great-grandchildren: Caden, Kendyl, Nathan, Wyatt, and Emma. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Massie.