TOLUCA — Donna L. Van Hooser, 63, of Toluca, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, 7:10 a.m. at her home in Toluca.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crow Meadow Presbyterian Church, LaRose, with an hour prior visitation. Cremation rites will follow the services. Memorial may be directed to the American Diabetes Association, The Toluca Ambulance Service, or the ARK, Lacon, IL.

Donna was born July 19, 1958, in Streator, IL to William Donald and Helen Louise (Rosenburger) Lowery. She married Ricky Ray Van Hooser on November 23, 1991, in Las Vegas, NV. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2019.

Surviving are her children: Clint Rossman, of Toluca and Crystal Rossman, of Burlington, IA; also surviving are her siblings: William Lowery, of Rutland, Richard (Grace) Lowery, of Creve Coeur, Timothy Lowery, of Grayville, Karen Lutz, of Wenona, Diane (Jim) Nix, of Rutland, Deb (Bruce) Noyes, of Eagan, MN, Christine (Bill) Janssen, of Watseka, and Kenny (Jodi) Lowery, of Rutland.

Her parents preceded her in death. She was a member of Crow Meadow Presbyterian Church, LaRose.

Donna had worked for over 35 years at AJINOMOTO Foods, (Formerly Bernardi Foods) Toluca as a shipping and receiving clerk. She was an avid walker and a lover of all animals.

She will always be our sunshine.