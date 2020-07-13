× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Donna Marie Harlow McGee, 78, of Lincoln, passed away at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday (July 8, 2020) at her family residence, Lincoln.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Scott Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Havana. Memorials may be directed to Meals on Wheels or American Lung Association.

Donna was born Feb. 27, 1942, in Mount Vernon, the daughter of Carroll E. and Katherine Little Morris. She married John L. Harlow Aug. 17, 1957, in Decatur; he passed away Nov. 16, 1973. She later married Larry G. McGee April 28, 1984, in Clinton; he passed away May 21, 2007.

Survivors include his children, Kathy (Bradley) Willis, Lawrence, Kansas; Christopher Harlow, Clinton; Teri Parrish, Greenview; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Jeffery Harlow; stepson, Timothy McGee; three brothers and one sister.

Donna loved Kansas Jayhawk basketball. Her nursing career led her to a brief period of nursing in England, reinforcing her love of all thing English. Her genealogy research had already revealed her English roots.