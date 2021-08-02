GIBSON CITY — Donna May Burrell, 92, of Gibson City formerly of Delavan peacefully passed away at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Accolade Nursing Home in Paxton. Donna was buried in a private family graveside service in Prairie Rest Cemetery in Delavan.

Donna was born May 4, 1929 in Peoria, IL a daughter of Carl Aldrich and Melvina (Suiter) Aldrich. She was raised in Green Valley by her mother and step-father, Leslie Leeds. She married Charles R. Burrell on April 17, 1948 in Delavan. He passed away May 10, 2019.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, step-father, and two brothers, Leonard Aldrich and Robert Leeds.

She is survived by five sons: David R. (Paula) Burrell of Elliott, Michael C. Burrell of Flowood, MS, Phillip R. (Julie) Burrell of Delavan, Mark (Laurie) Burrell of Crown Point, IN, and Brian (Jody) Burrell of Delavan. Also surviving are fifteen grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and a sister, Phyllis Griffin of Lincoln.

Donna enjoyed traveling, taking photos, and spending time with family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor's choice. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their arrangements.