BLOOMINGTON — Donna R. Leake, age 79, of Bloomington passed away at 1:55 p.m. on Thursday (June 4, 2020) at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.
A private funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington. Pastor Mike Stipp will be officiating. Face masks are encouraged but not required. Private visitation will be Noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the memorial home. Burial will be private at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. The family suggests memorials be made to an animal charity of the donor's choice.
Donna was born April 3, 1941 in Centralia, the daughter of Donald R. and Beulah Bishop Allen.
Surviving are her two daughters, MaDonna Gandalovics and Dawn Price, and their father, Marvin Morehead. Grandchildren, Marc, Roger and Marisa Gandalovics, and their children, Faith, Bella, Mia, Jaxon and Raileigh; grandchildren, Dustin Weed, Michelle (Dave) Hodge and their children, Dillon, Charlotte, Aiden, Raegan, Colton, and Camden. She was a loving mother for 20 years to David, Steve and Patty Roszhart while married to Robert Roszhart who is now deceased. Four sisters, Barbara McGowan, Carolyn J. Ward, Rita K. Green, Rebecca L. Pennington and their families.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, Theresa Lavonne Morehead and her husband, Tony Leake.
Donna spent her childhood in Effingham with her grandma and grandpa Allen enjoying nature while gaining her love for all animals. She spent her teen years through the 1980s in the Bloomington-Normal area. Donna was a favorite waitress of many at Barney's Fine Food. She managed Casella's Restaurant. Her true passion was horses. She enjoyed raising, showing, and breeding Top American Paint Horses. She enjoyed organic gardening for cancer patients in Missouri for 27 years with her husband Tony and she had spent the last 4 years in Bloomington. Donna always had a dog or ten. She was a wonderful cook. Always making sure the table was loaded with food and she made the most delicious pies. Donna was a member of the Grace Church of the Nazarene, Bloomington.
For anyone interested the funeral will be recorded and may viewed at www.calvert memorial.com select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler select Donna's name and click on “Tribute Wall.' Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.
