Donna R. Leake

Donna spent her childhood in Effingham with her grandma and grandpa Allen enjoying nature while gaining her love for all animals. She spent her teen years through the 1980s in the Bloomington-Normal area. Donna was a favorite waitress of many at Barney's Fine Food. She managed Casella's Restaurant. Her true passion was horses. She enjoyed raising, showing, and breeding Top American Paint Horses. She enjoyed organic gardening for cancer patients in Missouri for 27 years with her husband Tony and she had spent the last 4 years in Bloomington. Donna always had a dog or ten. She was a wonderful cook. Always making sure the table was loaded with food and she made the most delicious pies. Donna was a member of the Grace Church of the Nazarene, Bloomington.