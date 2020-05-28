Donna Reardon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Donna Lynn Reardon, 71, of Bloomington, passed away Monday (May 25, 2020) at OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

She was born Sept. 4, 1948, in Minot, N.D., to Dale and Thelma Kane Winters. She married Robert Reardon on July 5, 1991, in Peoria; he preceded her in death.

Donna is survived by her sons, Scott (Edith) Nierstheimer, Jeff (Shawn) Nierstheimer; daughter, Gail (Tony) Brown; and stepdaughter, Tina McCabe; eight grandchildren, Ashley, Alexandra, Justin, Jeremy, Alexis, Ashley, Corbin and Cierra; sister, Mary Bryant; two brothers, Dan (Debbie) Winters and Bob (Cindy) Winters. She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Russ DeRosa.

Donna worked at State Farm for 30 years with several years working as a catastrophe team member. She enjoyed traveling, the beach, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. The vast majority of her interests revolved around her being with her family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandma and friend. She will be deeply missed.

Cremation rites have been accorded. East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Donna's name to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Hospital, Midwest Affiliate.