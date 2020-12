NORMAL — Donna passed away peacefully at her home on December 3, 2020 surrounded by her family and amazing nurses.

Donna was born July 8, 1933 in Nebraska. Donna loved reading, crossword puzzles, and listening to the Bee Gee's. She is preceded in death by her parents, and daughter, Lora.

She is survived by her three daughters, grandchildren: Aimee and Will and many other great grandchildren.