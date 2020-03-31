Donna Vandegraft

DANVERS — Donna A. Vandegraft, 83, of Danvers, died Saturday (March 28, 2020) in Danvers.
She was born in Vandergrift, Pa. She worked at Pantagraph Printing and Stationery for 35 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her parents; two brothers and one sister.
She leaves behind one brother, Gary (Gussie) Aikins; one daughter, Sherri Miller (Jo Fitzgerald); two sons, Jim (Robin) and Jeff; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A graveside memorial will be at a later date. Our heartfelt thanks to Advocate Hospice for their wonderful care.
