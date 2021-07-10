NORMAL — Doris Ann Poiriez, age 87, of Normal, IL passed away at 5:46 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL surrounded by her family. Visitation will be 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, with memorial service following directly at 5:00 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. (The Rev. Steve Evans will be officiating.) Private family interment to follow at a later date. Doris was born October 5, 1933, in Taylorville, IL, the daughter of Herman Earl and Rose Doris Wempen Allison. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joseph Leroy Poiriez. They were married on June 21, 1952, at the Old Stonington Baptist Church, Stonington, IL. They had a wonderful life together traveling and enjoying nature out their back door. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Also surviving are her tow daughters: Caron (Ron) Hibbens, Petaluma, CA, Kathy (Pete) Martin, Marietta, GA, four grandchildren: Brett Hibbens, South Lake Tahoe, CA, Hayley Hibbens, San Francisco, CA, Allison (William) Morse, Charlotte, NC, Leslie Martin, Champaign, IL; three brothers: Dean (Chris) Allison, Stuart, FL, twin brothers, Leonard (Sharon) Allison, Decatur, IL and Leland (Peggy) Allison, Moweaqua, IL and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her twin sisters: Lois Hart and Louise Allison.

Doris retired from Illinois State University, Normal, IL where she had worked for several years as the secretary of the Philosophy Department. Doris loved life to the fullest. She was passionate about golf, an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards, but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her many, many friends and family. Doris was a gentle, patient soul radiating unconditional love. She was blessed with many attributes but one of her most profound gifts was that she was the most empathetic listener. Doris always had a smile on her face. "She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside."

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials be made to Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University or to a charity of the donor's choice.

