ANCHOR — Doris Bielfeldt, 97, of Anchor, passed away at 6:25 p.m., January 14, 2021, at Gibson Area Hospital Annex.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 18, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Salvation Army, or Home Sweet Home Mission.
Doris was born May 9, 1923, in Colfax, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Pils) Reinhart.
She married Adolph Junior Bielfeldt on January 13, 1946, in Colfax. He died March 31, 2011.
Surviving are her children: Alma Farran of Colfax, Paul Bielfeldt of Anchor, and Joyce (Terry) Hutchcraft of Gibson City; daughter-in-law, Barbara Bielfeldt; grandchildren: John Bielfeldt, Kyle (Sara) Bielfeldt, Jill (Marcus) Duncan, Nadia (Ben) Klekamp, Brea (Travis) May, and Lauren (Matthew) Donnelly; great-grandchildren: Eliana and Audra Klekamp, Olivia and Alexandra May, Makenzi, Maci, and Blake Bielfeldt, Avery and Adalynn Bielfeldt, Michael and Makayla Duncan.
She was preceded in death by her son, Willard and granddaughter, Maria Farran; son-in-law, Gabi Farran; sisters: Mary Alice Council and Marjorie Eidson; and best friend, Jessie Roesch.
Doris farmed with her husband in the Anchor area. She also was a seamstress for Paul Anderson's in Bloomington.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor where she was a Sunday School teacher and was very active with the DORCAS Society.
Doris was a very talented seamstress. She also had the talent for crocheting and quilting. She enjoyed the times spent with her sewing buddies, Joanne Bielfeldt, Ruth Meiners, and Bertha Poppe.
Doris and Junior loved to ballroom dance. They could be found in ballrooms around the area, but enjoyed dancing the most at the Tierra Ballroom.
Doris was a very patriotic person. She loved her country!
The family would to give a special thanks to all the staff and doctors at Holly Brook Assisted Living, Gibson Area Hospital and the Annex, for all the love and care given to Doris.
Dyffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of the arrangements.
An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.