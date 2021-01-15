Doris Bielfeldt

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor where she was a Sunday School teacher and was very active with the DORCAS Society.

Doris was a very talented seamstress. She also had the talent for crocheting and quilting. She enjoyed the times spent with her sewing buddies, Joanne Bielfeldt, Ruth Meiners, and Bertha Poppe.

Doris and Junior loved to ballroom dance. They could be found in ballrooms around the area, but enjoyed dancing the most at the Tierra Ballroom.

Doris was a very patriotic person. She loved her country!

The family would to give a special thanks to all the staff and doctors at Holly Brook Assisted Living, Gibson Area Hospital and the Annex, for all the love and care given to Doris.

Dyffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of the arrangements.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.