FARMER CITY — Doris Delilah Reynolds, 81, of Farmer City, passed away at 8:48 p.m. Monday (March 9, 2020) at home.

Her funeral will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating. Burial will follow in Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Doris was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Porterville, Miss., a daughter of Andrew J. and Ila Mae Parham Cherry. She married Clyde Robert Reynolds on May 7, 1961, in Gibson City.

Doris is survived by her husband, Clyde Robert Reynolds,  Farmer City; two sons, Gregory (Jill) Reynolds, Farmer City, and Ronald (Rhonda) Reynolds, Farmer City; daughter, Valerie (John) Head, Rantoul; seven grandchildren, Cameron Reynolds; Courtney Reynolds; Brandon Reynolds; Lyssa (Josh) Barr; Leigha Reynolds; Gina Head; and Jacob Head; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson Barr, Logan Barr and Luna Barr.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and two sisters.

Doris was a farmer's wife. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Illini fan.

