Doris Elaine Ropp

Doris was employed for a short time at First National Bank in Normal. After she and Darwin married, she was a homemaker and was deeply involved in everything her children did. She was a lifelong member at Trinity Lutheran Church. Doris loved animals, especially her cats and squirrels and enjoyed being out in her yard doing yardwork. Her faith and family were the most important to her. She never met a stranger and loved socializing with anyone. She and Jan, her best friend, shared endless times and crazy adventures together. She also treasured the relationships she built with her friends from high school, which lasted her entire life. Doris was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will truly be missed by all those who knew her.