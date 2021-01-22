ROANOKE — Doris Jean Hodel, 88, of Roanoke formerly of Morton, passed away at 7:10 p.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She had prepared for this moment by turning her life over to the Lord around the age of 22.

She was born July 3, 1932 in Morton to Phillip Raymond and Dorothy Clara (Strunk) Getz. She married James R. Hodel on January 14, 1959 in Morton. He died on April 29, 2017 in Roanoke.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law Joe Carr.

Surviving are her children: Terri Carr of El Paso, Curtis (Jenell) Hodel of Roanoke, James (Connie) Hodel of Roanoke, Gary Hodel of Secor and Linda Hodel of Eureka; one brother, Kenneth (Ann) Getz of Morton; one sister, Elsie (Ron) Eigsti of Mackinaw; ten grandchildren: Josh (Julie) Carr, Chris (Hayley) Carr, Luke Carr, Brett (Laura) Hodel, Colin (Courtney) Hodel, Rachel Hodel, Dalton (Maya) Hodel, Elissa (Troy) Dennis, Beckie Hodel, Dillon Hodel; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Doris was a homemaker, an avid gardener who loved to can, and was also well known for her peanut brittle. She helped her husband on the farm, and with his equipment business for many years while raising their family.