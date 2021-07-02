NORMAL — Doris June Rose, 81, of Normal, Illinois, passed away June 18, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, Illinois, with her family by her side.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook, Illinois, with Pastor Stacy Landry officiating. Memorial donations may be made to American Lung Association or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

June was born July 7, 1939, in Metropolis, Illinois, a daughter of Joseph and Lucille Glass Burgess. She married Harry Alvin Rose, Jr. on February 14, 1959, in Gibson City, Illinois.

She is survived by her two sons: Todd Michael Rose of Colorado and Jeffrey Allen (Christi) Rose of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren: Deb; Tina; Mary; Jimmy; Tony; Janice; Glenn; Pam; and Christine; great-grandchildren: Megan; Whitney; Robert; Anthony; Ava; Sarah; and Logan; sister, Shirley Fonger of Normal, Illinois; brothers: Donald (Pam) Burgess of Bloomington, Illinois, and Ronald (Linda) Burgess of Saybrook.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sisters.

June worked for the Admiral Corporation for over 25 years, and went on to work for the Aransas County ISD. June enjoyed playing cards and being around friends. But, most of all, being a mom and grandma was what she cherished most in life.

June was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.