Doris L. Yoder

EUREKA - Doris L. Yoder, 94, Eureka, died October 18, 2020. Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 24 10:30 a.m., Roanoke Mennonite Church. Fellowship meal follows. Visitation at church 4 p.m. Masks are requested. forevermissed.com//doris-louisa-zehryoder.

