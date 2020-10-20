EUREKA —Doris L. Yoder of Eureka, 94, transitioned joyfully to her heavenly home Sunday morning October 18 due to natural causes. She was born to Peter and Louisa (Sutter) Zehr on August 3, 1926 near Deer Creek. She attended country schools in the Deer Creek-Goodfield area, graduating from Deer Creek high school. She attended Goshen College and got a teaching certificate during WWII, teaching grades 1-8 at Maple Lawn country school, where she directed her students in singing 3-part music, even cutting a record with them. She married Robert A. (Bob) Yoder of rural Eureka at the First Mennonite Church of Morton in December, 1946. They enjoyed 67 years of life together, raising four children while farming and living in Roanoke and Metamora townships until moving to a Maple Lawn Homes cottage in Eureka after retirement. Following Bob's passing in 2014, Doris transitioned to assisted living at Maple Lawn and to nursing care at The Loft and the Apostolic Home of Eureka, where she passed away peacefully. Due to COVID and travel concerns, there will be no local visitation or memorial service for Doris at this time.