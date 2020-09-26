× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON - Doris Marie Nickum, age 91 of Bloomington, IL passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. A visitation will be held at Beck Memorial Home on Saturday, October 3rd, from 11:00 am to noon. Following visitation, there will be a graveside service at 12:30 at Park Hill Cemetery. The visitation and service will be limited to fifty persons and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.

Doris was born on March 27, 1929 in Springfield, Illinois the daughter of Stanley and Blanche Reichle Maesky. She married John Nickum on September 6, 1947. He passed away on December 23, 1997.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and one son, Gary. Surviving are her brother Frank (Sandy) Maesky; four children, Nancy Harvey, Dianne (Greg) Conway, Susan Brown and David Nickum; twelve grandchildren, Mark, Brian, Brad, Beth, Kim, Mikhail, Kevin, Mat, Stephanie, Stacia, Kevin, and Zach; four great grandchildren, Bodhi, Paul, Lizzy, and Levi.

Doris graduated from Bloomington High School in 1946 where she excelled in art and theater. She was a fantastic mother of five children. She enjoyed flower gardening and art as an adult and often combined flowers into her beautiful art.