BLOOMINGTON - Doris Todd, 89, of Bloomington, IL passed away on November 25, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1931 in Carlton, NE to Anton and Susanna (Mekee) Voss.

Doris is survived by her daughters: Shirley Frye, Sue Jackson; two grandsons: Eric McMurray, Andrew Jackson; and two great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; one sister; husband, Donald; and one grandson.

Doris was known for her love of sewing, quilting, and flower gardening. She will be miss greatly and remembered fondly by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held December 2, 2020 from 2-4:00 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington with a private family funeral service to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association.

