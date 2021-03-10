COLFAX — Doris Wyant, 88, of Colfax, died at 2:12 p.m., Monday, March 8, 2021 at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Normal.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax with Rev. Dan Jassman officiating. Burial will be held at Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Colfax Christian Church or the Alzheimer's Association. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax, has charge of arrangements.

Doris was born on March 17, 1932 in Arrowsmith, a daughter to Henry Ray and Mabel Loretta (Stiger) Harsha. She married Charles Wyant on April 30, 1950 in Colfax. He preceded her in death in February 1997.

Survivors include her daughter, Debra Wyant of Normal; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, one brother, one sister, and her son.

