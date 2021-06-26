BLOOMINGTON - Dorlene Williamson, 93, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at her daughters home in Ellsworth.

Dorlene's funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11a.m. at Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington with Father Jeffrey Stirniman officiating. Following the service burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Church.

The family suggests memorials to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Dorlene was born June 10, 1928 in Cooksville, IL to Hubert and Loretta Guy Sutter. She married John E. Williamson on August 28, 1947 in Merna, Illinois. He preceded her in death on August 22, 2008.

She is survived by her children: Dianne (Steve) Gentes, Georgia; Thomas Williamson, Missouri; Teresa (Russ) Benjamin, Ellsworth; Loretta (Scott) Baker, Florida; and a daughter in law, Joan Williamson, Lena, IL. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren: Andrew Gentes, Karen Fincher, Glen Williamson, Laura Casey, Joe Williamson, Heather Gray, Jessica Benjamin, Jennifer Gray, Jeremy Benjamin, Christopher Baker, Kelley Baker, Matthew Baker, Jasmine Baker and Cecilia Baker along with 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Joseph and John Williamson; and two brothers, Joseph and Floyd Sutter.

She was a member of Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bloomington, its Altar & Rosary and many other church organizations. She enjoyed spending time with her family and always looked forward to their yearly camping and fishing trip in Wisconsin. Dorlene was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all her family and many friends.

