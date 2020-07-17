Dorothy A. Campbell

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LeROY — Dorothy Amanda Campbell, 91, of LeRoy, passed away Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at Heritage Health, Gibson City.

Dorothy was born April 16, 1929, in Jasper County, the daughter of Louis and Mary Menacher Goss. She married Richard Earl Campbell on Dec. 3, 1950. He died on July 21, 1985.

Survivors include a daughter, Deborah (Dave) Spratt, The Villages, Florida; two grandchildren, John (Candy Powers) Spratt, Crystal Lake; and Jaime (Sean) Davis, Austin, Texas; one great-granddaughter, Isabella Spratt; three sisters, Mary Catherine (Ted) West, Portage, Michigan; Betty Moore, LeRoy; and Judy (Joe) Lamkin, Mustang, Oklahoma; two brothers, Dan Goss and Cloyce (Bonnie) Goss, Oblong; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Wilmer, Gerald, Joe; and two sisters, Hattie Yeager and Emma Burbank.

She retired after working 29 years for the LeRoy School District.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy. The family requests casual dress. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peace Meal in care of the First United Methodist Church, LeRoy. Condolences may be sent to calvertmemorial.com.