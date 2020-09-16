Dorothy A. Tucker

Dorothy's life was the family farm west of Flanagan, and she was an essential part of the Dale Tucker Trucking operation as logistics coordinator for 50 years. She worked most days from before sunrise to after dark. She sold eggs out of the farmhouse basement for many years. She helped her husband raise cows, hogs, chickens and sheep, which included bottle feeding lambs in the furnace room. She helped wherever she was needed to get the work done. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and in her later years tooling around the farm on her golf cart.

Dorothy was candid in her speech and dealings, always ready with a quip or a comeback. She was cheerful and pleasant to whomever she met. She was easy to talk to and she had a way of making visitors feel comfortable and welcome in her home. She will be missed for her practical outlook on life and genuineness.

A special thank you to the FRHCC staff for taking such good care of our Mom and Grandmother these past 21 months. Also, a sincere thank you to the Vitas Team for their special involvement.