BLOOMINGTON — Dorothy Ann Holland passed away on January 3, 2021 at Heritage Manor Bloomington. She was born June 18, 1933 in Heyworth, IL to Lawson and Edna (Gordon) Peasley. She graduated from University High School and married Edwin Wright Holland in 1951.

Surviving are her daughter, Debra (Matt) Arthur and son, Kurt (Lisa) Holland; three grandchildren: Zachary Escobedo, Sarah (Alex) Isbill and Blake Arthur; and four great grandchildren: Margot Henson, Vincent Escobedo, Wyatt Adkisson and Finn Isbell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin and daughter, Lori Sutton.

She loved her family and friends fiercely. She was an avid Cubs fan. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and was a huge animal lover, having rescued many pets.