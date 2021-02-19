Dorothy Ashworth

MORTON — Dorothy M. Ashworth, 88, of Morton, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Hopedale Nursing Home in Hopedale, IL.

She was born on December 15, 1932, in Loogootee, IN, to John and Alta (Robling) Loughmiller. She married George Ashworth on July 28, 1956, in Loogootee, IN. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bob Loughmiller.

Surviving are her daughters: Jill (Randy) Schaab of Normal and Joan (Terry) Hufford of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren: Heidi, Regan, and Parker Schaab, and Allie and Steven Hufford; and her sister, Faye Myers of Westland, MI.

Dorothy was a wonderful cook. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly.

She was a member of Morton United Methodist Church in Morton.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public service at this time. Burial of cremated remains will be held at a later date at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in French Lick, IN.

Memorials may be made to Morton United Methodist Church or Hopedale Nursing Home.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

