NORMAL — Dorothy Basting, 93, of Normal, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Wednesday (May 6, 2020).

A private family service will be held on Monday at First United Methodist Church, Normal.

The family has requested memorials to be made to First United Methodist Church of Normal or to the McLean County 4-H Foundation.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy was born on Sept. 4, 1926 in Bloomington to Ruel and Hulda Hanell Gillis. She married Wayne L. Basting on June 28, 1951 in Normal. He preceded her in death on March 2, 1986.

She is survived by her three sons, Warren (Julia) Basting, Normal, Grant (Catherine Metsker) Basting, Carlock, and Brian Basting, Bloomington. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brant (Aly) Basting, Reid Basting, Bryce Basting, Taryn (Christopher) Gerth, and Thomas Basting. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.