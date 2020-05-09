NORMAL — Dorothy Basting, 93, of Normal, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Wednesday (May 6, 2020).
A private family service will be held on Monday at First United Methodist Church, Normal.
The family has requested memorials to be made to First United Methodist Church of Normal or to the McLean County 4-H Foundation.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dorothy was born on Sept. 4, 1926 in Bloomington to Ruel and Hulda Hanell Gillis. She married Wayne L. Basting on June 28, 1951 in Normal. He preceded her in death on March 2, 1986.
She is survived by her three sons, Warren (Julia) Basting, Normal, Grant (Catherine Metsker) Basting, Carlock, and Brian Basting, Bloomington. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brant (Aly) Basting, Reid Basting, Bryce Basting, Taryn (Christopher) Gerth, and Thomas Basting. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
She was a graduate of Normal Community High School Class of 1944 and received her teaching degree from Illinois State Normal University in 1948. After graduating she taught full time at East Lynn School District and Chenoa School District until her marriage and then was a substitute teacher for several years. Later she worked in the form center for the IRS.
Dorothy was a member of First United Methodist Church of Normal, an avid supporter of the Disabled Veterans Association and cheering for the Cubs. She loved dogs and watching and feeding birds. Most of all she loved attending and rarely missed her sons competing in their sporting events as they grew up and continued with her grandchildren's sporting events cheering them on. Dorothy will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of her caregivers especially Carol Hinshaw.
Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.